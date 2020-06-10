Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Mat Brown Discusses His SFAB Experience

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Maj. William Leasure 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Mat Brown, a Maneuver Advisor Team Leader with 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade discusses how his experiences working with the Royal Thai Army in Hawaii, Thailand and Fort Polk, Louisiana have prepared him to be a better field grade officer upon his return to the conventional force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 14:49
    Category: Interviews
    multinational
    JBLM
    partnership
    training
    USArmy
    RTA
    Royal Thai Army
    SFAB
    army careers
    5th SFAB
    AIM2.0

