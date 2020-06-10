Capt. Mat Brown Discusses His SFAB Experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Mat Brown, a Maneuver Advisor Team Leader with 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade discusses how his experiences working with the Royal Thai Army in Hawaii, Thailand and Fort Polk, Louisiana have prepared him to be a better field grade officer upon his return to the conventional force.