    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base showcases their three flights, and the major roles each flight plays within EMS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 13:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769485
    VIRIN: 080920-F-JR630-001
    Filename: DOD_108021138
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th EMS Mission Video, by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    Texas
    EMS
    7th

