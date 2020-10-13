Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard members assist at a Food Bank In Tucson, Ariz.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members deliver groceries to area residents on Oct. 13, 2020, at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769484
    VIRIN: 201013-A-UN281-971
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108021136
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard members assist at a Food Bank In Tucson, Ariz., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

