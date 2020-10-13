Marines and Sailors with Task Force Koa Moana 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducted engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September of 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. Task Force Koa Moana 20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. TFKM 20 remained COVID-19 free during the duration of the deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)
This work, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, by Sgt Stephanie Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
