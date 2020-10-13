Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    PALAU

    10.13.2020

    Video by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and Sailors with Task Force Koa Moana 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducted engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September of 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. Task Force Koa Moana 20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. TFKM 20 remained COVID-19 free during the duration of the deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769476
    VIRIN: 201013-M-EA576-1001
    Filename: DOD_108021050
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: PW
