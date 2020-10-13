Free and Open Indo-Pacific

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors with Task Force Koa Moana 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducted engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September of 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. Task Force Koa Moana 20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. TFKM 20 remained COVID-19 free during the duration of the deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)