Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo Remarks to the Media, at the Department of State
DC, UNITED STATES
10.14.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo Remarks to the Media, at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 13:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769468
|Filename:
|DOD_108021020
|Length:
|00:23:56
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo Remarks to the Media, at the Department of State
LEAVE A COMMENT