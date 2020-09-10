Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Delivers Navy Birthday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Anthony Cooper 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command HQ

    NAVFAC Commander, Rear Adm. John Korka, and FORCM Delbert Terrell, Jr, Seabees FORCM, deliver Navy Birthday greetings from the Navy Museum of the U.S. Navy at the Washington Navy Yard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769448
    VIRIN: 201009-N-CJ583-216
    Filename: DOD_108020915
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Delivers Navy Birthday Greeting, by Anthony Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Navy245th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT