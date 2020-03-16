Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th Medical Group Skills Lab Innovation Competition

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing medical group are required to complete numerous certifications as they complete upgrade training requirements that are a part of the Medical Technician Air Force Specialty or AFSC. As part of the Comprehensive Readiness Medical Program and Medical Readiness training requirements, these certifications include Trauma Combat Casualty Course and Critical Care.

    Tasks that are part of the Comprehensive Reediness have recently changed requiring Med Techs to complete numerous critical care tasks. The type of training required is normally, only available in Intensive Care or hospital Emergency Room environments. Many of the tasks are knowledge based and can be completed at the med techs home unit if equipment is available for hands on learning.

