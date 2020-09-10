Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana State Command Sergeant Major Shetler

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tackora Hand 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana State Command Sergeant Major Shetler shares information about the focused internal messaging plan that will launch this month. Each quarter the Indiana national guard will have an overarching campaign theme developed to provide access to information and programs, highlight successes, and support talent management across the force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769439
    VIRIN: 201010-A-RU093-001
    Filename: DOD_108020853
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana State Command Sergeant Major Shetler, by SGT Tackora Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana

