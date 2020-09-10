video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Indiana State Command Sergeant Major Shetler shares information about the focused internal messaging plan that will launch this month. Each quarter the Indiana national guard will have an overarching campaign theme developed to provide access to information and programs, highlight successes, and support talent management across the force.