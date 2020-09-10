Indiana State Command Sergeant Major Shetler shares information about the focused internal messaging plan that will launch this month. Each quarter the Indiana national guard will have an overarching campaign theme developed to provide access to information and programs, highlight successes, and support talent management across the force.
|10.09.2020
|10.14.2020 12:59
|PSA
|769439
|201010-A-RU093-001
|DOD_108020853
|00:01:49
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
