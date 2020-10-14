Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy 2020 AUSA Now Keynote Address

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy delivers the keynote address at the 2020 AUSA Now Annual Meeting.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:56
    Category: Briefings
    Ryan D. McCarthy
    #AUSANow

