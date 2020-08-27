BROLL: Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 4k Un-colored

Various shots of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 ground crew and maintainers performing maintenance, daily checks, FOD walk down, active flight line operations and F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet taxi and take off at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan)
