    BROLL: Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 4k Un-colored

    NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan                

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Various shots of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 ground crew and maintainers performing maintenance, daily checks, FOD walk down, active flight line operations and F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet taxi and take off at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769435
    VIRIN: 201014-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_108020805
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 4k Un-colored, by Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    F/A-18E-F Super Hornet

    Aircraft

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Super Hornet
    F18
    NAS Oceana
    Maintainers
    VFA 106
    4k

