    156th Comm Flight System Checker Plus

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    10.07.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Vega and Senior Airman Carlos Lopez, cyber security managers with the 156th Communications Flight at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speak about the software they created to help manage and maintain PRANG network computers, Oct. 7, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 156th Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:49
    Category: Interviews
    VIRIN: 201007-Z-F3910-0001
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman

