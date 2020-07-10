U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Vega and Senior Airman Carlos Lopez, cyber security managers with the 156th Communications Flight at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speak about the software they created to help manage and maintain PRANG network computers, Oct. 7, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 156th Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 12:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|769433
|VIRIN:
|201007-Z-F3910-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108020744
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 156th Comm Flight System Checker Plus, by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
