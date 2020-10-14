Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do Your Part, Be Cyber Smart

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell  

    II MEF Information Group

    Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group practice cyber security with their connected devices. Cyber Security Awareness month is designed to make citizens more aware of what information they choose to make public and how to protect it. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    This work, Do Your Part, Be Cyber Smart, by Cpl Isaac Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber Security
    marines
    skit
    Cyber Awareness
    social security
    phishing
    USMCNews

