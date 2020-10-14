Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group practice cyber security with their connected devices. Cyber Security Awareness month is designed to make citizens more aware of what information they choose to make public and how to protect it. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769413
|VIRIN:
|201014-M-WB494-472
|Filename:
|DOD_108020578
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Do Your Part, Be Cyber Smart, by Cpl Isaac Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT