Allies practised maritime interoperability during exercise Dynamic Mariner 20

NATO’s maritime exercise Dynamic Mariner 20 gathered 31 surface ships, 1 submarine, 3 maritime patrol aircraft and other air assets as well as personnel from Allied nations Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States. Some of the ships participating are from NATO’s Standing Naval Forces - Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2).



Led by France, the exercise ran from 28 September to 8 October and aimed to test the NATO Response Force’s Maritime Component (NRF/M) and improve Allies’ ability to work together. Elements of the exercise that required in-person interactions were scaled down to avoid the spread of COVID-19.



The footage includes shots from the bridge of the French Navy ship FS Chevalier Paul, aerial shots of participating ships at sea and shots of the French Navy during Distinguished Visitors (DV) Day.



TRANSCRIPT



Courtesy of the French Navy



(00:00) WIDE SHOT – VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE OF FRENCH NAVY SHIP FS CHEVALIER PAUL, IN THE DISTANCE SPANISH NAVY SHIP ESPS PATIÑO



(00:11) VARIOUS SHOTS – PERSONNEL ON THE BRIDGE OF FRENCH NAVY SHIP FS CHEVALIER PAUL



(00:43) WIDE SHOT – VIEW ON THE SPANISH NAVY SHIP ESPS PATIÑO FROM THE BRIDGE OF FRENCH NAVY SHIP FS CHEVALIER PAUL



(01:03) VARIOUS SHOTS - PERSONNEL ON THE BRIDGE OF FRENCH NAVY SHIP FS CHEVALIER PAUL



(01:32) MEDIUM SHOT – NAVY PERSONNEL LOADING ARTILLERY INTO TUBE



(01:39) MEDIUM SHOT – TWO NAVY CREW CLEANING THE BARREL OF THE SHIP’S CANNON



(01:48) CLOSE SHOT – NAVY CREW MEMBER LUBRICATING THE SHIP’S CANNON



(01:57) VARIOUS SHOTS – EXTERIOR VIEW OF THE BRIDGE AND THE CANNONS ON THE FRENCH NAVY SHIP FS CHEVALIER PAUL, CREW CLEANING A CANNON



(02:28) MEDIUM SHOT – CANNON TURNING TO FACE OUTWARDS TOWARDS THE SEA



(02:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – CREW HOLDING A MEETING BELOW DECK OF THE FRENCH NAVY SHIP FS CHEVALIER PAUL



(02:52) CLOSE SHOT – BADGE OF THE FS CHEVALIER PAUL ON ARM (02:59) VARIOUS SHOTS - CREW HOLDING A MEETING BELOW DECK OF THE FRENCH NAVY SHIP FS CHEVALIER PAUL



(03:25) VARIOUS SHOTS –SHIPS TAKING PART IN EXERCISE DYNAMIC MARINER FORM A FLOTILLA OUT AT SEA



(04:22) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH NAVY SOLDIERS HOLDING WEAPONS UP, SWIM TO SHORE DURING DISTINGUISHED VISITORS (DV) DAY



(04:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH NAVY LANDING CRAFT HEADING TO SHORE, FRENCH COMMANDOS RUN ONTO BEACH AND LIE DOWN IN SAND POINTING WEAPONS DURING DV DAY OF EXERCISE



(05:13) WIDE SHOT – FRENCH NAVY LANDING CRAFT HEADING TO SHORE AS FRENCH COMMANDOS LIE IN THE SAND AND FRENCH NAVY PANTHER HELICOPTER CIRCLES UP ABOVE DURING DV DAY OF EXERCISE



(05:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – FRENCH NAVY LANDING CRAFT DROPS RAMP ON BEACH, TAKES OFF BACK OUT TO SEA WITH FRENCH COMMANDOS ON BOARD