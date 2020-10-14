The USO serves up some ‘Pick Me Up’ coffee on Del Din, Oct. 14, 2020. U.S. Army Video by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 03:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769392
|VIRIN:
|201014-A-FF323-006
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_108020391
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USO Gives Pick Me Up Coffee Instagram, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT