The 731st Munitions Squadron at Camp Darby, Italy is home to 2 out of 5 100K forklifts that the Air Force has. Watch to see the 100Ks purpose.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 03:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769391
|VIRIN:
|201006-F-HQ196-916
|Filename:
|DOD_108020384
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|CAMP DARBY, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 100K at Camp Darby, by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT