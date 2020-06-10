Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 100K at Camp Darby

    CAMP DARBY, ITALY

    10.06.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 731st Munitions Squadron at Camp Darby, Italy is home to 2 out of 5 100K forklifts that the Air Force has. Watch to see the 100Ks purpose.

    USAFE
    Forklift
    USAF
    Camp Darby
    MUNS
    100K
    731st
    731MUNS

