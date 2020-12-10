Reintegration: Home from deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Almost all service members will have reactions after returning from deployment. These behaviors and feelings are normal, especially during the first weeks at home. Despite the challenges of reintegration, most service members will successfully readjust with few problems. However, seeking solutions to problems is a sign of strength. Don't hesitate to take advantage of the resources that are available to you and your loved ones. Having knowledge, coping skills, and social support will positively influence your ability and attitude to handle the uncertainties post-deployment and better prepare you for the coming reintegration.- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.