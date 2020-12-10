Reintegration: Home from deployment

Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Almost all service members will have reactions after returning from deployment. These behaviors and feelings are normal, especially during the first weeks at home. Despite the challenges of reintegration, most service members will successfully readjust with few problems. However, seeking solutions to problems is a sign of strength. Don't hesitate to take advantage of the resources that are available to you and your loved ones. Having knowledge, coping skills, and social support will positively influence your ability and attitude to handle the uncertainties post-deployment and better prepare you for the coming reintegration.- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2020 01:46
|Location:
|AE
