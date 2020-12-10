Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reintegration: Home from deployment

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Almost all service members will have reactions after returning from deployment. These behaviors and feelings are normal, especially during the first weeks at home. Despite the challenges of reintegration, most service members will successfully readjust with few problems. However, seeking solutions to problems is a sign of strength. Don't hesitate to take advantage of the resources that are available to you and your loved ones. Having knowledge, coping skills, and social support will positively influence your ability and attitude to handle the uncertainties post-deployment and better prepare you for the coming reintegration.- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

