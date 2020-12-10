USS Cole Sailor

Fred Ings, a Navy veteran and USS Cole survivor from Johnstown, Pa., discusses the tragic events that transpired during his time on the ship, and his determination to honor his shipmates’ legacy.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 21:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769378
|VIRIN:
|201013-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108020156
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
