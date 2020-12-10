Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole Sailor

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Fred Ings, a Navy veteran and USS Cole survivor from Johnstown, Pa., discusses the tragic events that transpired during his time on the ship, and his determination to honor his shipmates’ legacy.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 21:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769378
    VIRIN: 201013-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108020156
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Sailor, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

