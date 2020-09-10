Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army welcomes you to the 2020 AUSA annual meeting

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. James E. Harvey 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, welcomes you to the 2020 AUSA annual meeting in Arlington, Va., Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Army Television and Sgt. James Harvey)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 21:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 769375
    VIRIN: 201009-A-EV635-866
    Filename: DOD_108020131
    Length: 00:11:22
    Location: VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army welcomes you to the 2020 AUSA annual meeting, by SGT James E. Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSA
    COVID-19

