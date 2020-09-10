Secretary of the Army welcomes you to the 2020 AUSA annual meeting

Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan D. McCarthy, welcomes you to the 2020 AUSA annual meeting in Arlington, Va., Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Army Television and Sgt. James Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 21:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|769375
|VIRIN:
|201009-A-EV635-866
|Filename:
|DOD_108020131
|Length:
|00:11:22
|Location:
|VA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
