Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    502OSS supports C-130 relocating from Keesler AFB for the third time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Eleven C-130s from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., were moved to JBSA-Kelly Field. Four of the C-130s from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, the Hurricane Hunters, are flying missions to collect data from hurricane Delta. This is the third time this season aircrafts have temporarily relocated to the JBSA area. (

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2020 08:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 769370
    VIRIN: 201013-F-GY993-071
    Filename: DOD_108020094
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 502OSS supports C-130 relocating from Keesler AFB for the third time, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    AFRC
    Keesler Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    502nd Air Base Wing
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Gateway to the Air Force
    HurrEvac
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    502ABW
    JBSA-Kelly Field
    ReserveReady
    53WRS
    COVID-19
    WeatherReady
    502nd Operations Support Squadron
    502OSS
    Hurricane Delta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT