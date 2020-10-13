502OSS supports C-130 relocating from Keesler AFB for the third time

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eleven C-130s from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., were moved to JBSA-Kelly Field. Four of the C-130s from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, the Hurricane Hunters, are flying missions to collect data from hurricane Delta. This is the third time this season aircrafts have temporarily relocated to the JBSA area. (