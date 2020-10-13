Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. John Meier on the Navy 245th Birthday

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, discusses the central theme of the 245th anniversary of the Navy’s birthday “Victory at Sea”. In this video message he highlights the lessons the Navy learned from the Battle of the Philippine Sea, June 19-20, 1944 and the steadfast commitment to Naval Aviation. Happy 245th birthday U.S. Navy!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 18:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769357
    VIRIN: 201013-N-CJ362-0001
    Filename: DOD_108020003
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. John Meier on the Navy 245th Birthday, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Birthday
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

