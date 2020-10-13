Rear Adm. John Meier on the Navy 245th Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, discusses the central theme of the 245th anniversary of the Navy’s birthday “Victory at Sea”. In this video message he highlights the lessons the Navy learned from the Battle of the Philippine Sea, June 19-20, 1944 and the steadfast commitment to Naval Aviation. Happy 245th birthday U.S. Navy!