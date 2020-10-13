Announcement of new Museum of The United States Navy

The Navy will announce plans for a new museum of the United States Navy. The Secretary of the Navy will be the keynote speaker.
|10.13.2020
|10.13.2020 18:06
|B-Roll
|00:24:03
|DC, US
