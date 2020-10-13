Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Announcement of new Museum of The United States Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The Navy will announce plans for a new museum of the United States Navy. The Secretary of the Navy will be the keynote speaker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769354
    Filename: DOD_108019932
    Length: 00:24:03
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Announcement of new Museum of The United States Navy , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    museum of the United States Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT