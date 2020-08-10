Four non-commissioned officers and four junior enlisted Soldiers competed to be named Blanchfield Army Community Hospital NCO and Soldier of the Year Oct. 2 - 8. The week-long event was administered and scored by hospital NCO's and included warrior tasks and battle drills, tactical combat casualty care, essay, written exam and an oral board.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769338
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-OT285-994
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108019801
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital NCO, Soldier of the Year Competition, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT