Blanchfield Army Community Hospital NCO, Soldier of the Year Competition

Four non-commissioned officers and four junior enlisted Soldiers competed to be named Blanchfield Army Community Hospital NCO and Soldier of the Year Oct. 2 - 8. The week-long event was administered and scored by hospital NCO's and included warrior tasks and battle drills, tactical combat casualty care, essay, written exam and an oral board.