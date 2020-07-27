9th Intelligence Squadron aerial imagery production technicians use Niagara Printers to create duplicates from the U-2 Dragon Lady optical bar camera's original negative film at the Film Processing Center at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. This video was created to help train technicians on how to use the printers.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769329
|VIRIN:
|200727-F-AG923-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108019735
|Length:
|00:11:03
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How to use Film Processing Center Printers Stringer, by SSgt Valentina Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
