USAFE Warrior Care Fest 2019

Watch highlights from the first ever Warrior CARE Fest at Ramstein AB, Germany as the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program made their way overseas and launched a week of holistic recovery events for warriors, caregivers, and their families. The Warrior CARE Fest took place from 20-27 July 2019 and showcased an array of events such as ambassador testimonies, family group activities, adaptive sports competitions, and resiliency events. The CARE Fest nurtured an environment of connectedness as it brought warriors and families together to move forward in their journey of recovery.
