    USAFE Warrior Care Fest 2019

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Watch highlights from the first ever Warrior CARE Fest at Ramstein AB, Germany as the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program made their way overseas and launched a week of holistic recovery events for warriors, caregivers, and their families. The Warrior CARE Fest took place from 20-27 July 2019 and showcased an array of events such as ambassador testimonies, family group activities, adaptive sports competitions, and resiliency events. The CARE Fest nurtured an environment of connectedness as it brought warriors and families together to move forward in their journey of recovery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 15:49
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Warrior Care Fest 2019, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

