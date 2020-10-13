USAFE Warrior Care Fest 2019

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch highlights from the first ever Warrior CARE Fest at Ramstein AB, Germany as the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program made their way overseas and launched a week of holistic recovery events for warriors, caregivers, and their families. The Warrior CARE Fest took place from 20-27 July 2019 and showcased an array of events such as ambassador testimonies, family group activities, adaptive sports competitions, and resiliency events. The CARE Fest nurtured an environment of connectedness as it brought warriors and families together to move forward in their journey of recovery.