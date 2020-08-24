The First Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program launched their very first Virtual CARE Week during 18-21 August. The Virtual CARE Week consisted of a variety of support programs all geared to promote resiliency and recovery within the warrior and caregiver population. With in-person events currently at a halt, the CARE Week offered a new platform for warriors and caregivers to stay virtually connected with one another and move forward in their journey of recovery.
