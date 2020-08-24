Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program launched their very first Virtual CARE Week during 18-21 August. The Virtual CARE Week consisted of a variety of support programs all geared to promote resiliency and recovery within the warrior and caregiver population. With in-person events currently at a halt, the CARE Week offered a new platform for warriors and caregivers to stay virtually connected with one another and move forward in their journey of recovery.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020
    Category: Briefings
    Recovery
    Wounded Warrior
    Wellness
    USAF
    Caregiver
    Air Force Personnel Center
    AFW2
    AFPC
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

