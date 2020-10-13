Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    46 MPC Motorcycle Safety Video

    EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Hall 

    46th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Spalding of the 46th Military Police Command reviews motorcycle safety principles as they apply to uniformed riders October 13, 2020, in East Lansing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769319
    VIRIN: 201013-A-SD713-554
    Filename: DOD_108019573
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: EAST LANSING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 46 MPC Motorcycle Safety Video, by CPL Samantha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Motor Vehicle Operator

    TAGS

    motorcycle safety
    46th Military Police Command
    Task Force 46

