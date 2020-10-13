U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Spalding of the 46th Military Police Command reviews motorcycle safety principles as they apply to uniformed riders October 13, 2020, in East Lansing.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769319
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-SD713-554
|Filename:
|DOD_108019573
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|EAST LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 46 MPC Motorcycle Safety Video, by CPL Samantha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
