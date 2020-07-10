Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    913th Airlift Group Mission, Vision, Priorities

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    The Air Force Reserve 913th Airlift Group updated it's mission, vision, and priorities. The group commander, Col Christopher Lacouture, provides an overview of the changes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 14:42
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

