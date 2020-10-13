Sails Unfurled exhibit at National Museum of the American Sailor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A short video production showcasing the new exhibit "Sails Unfurled: The Dawn of the U.S. Navy" at the National Museum of the American Sailor. The museum, one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, is located aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. The video includes narrated video from Samantha Belles, their Collection Manager and audio narration from Kimberly Ortega, their Museum Technician. The video includes archived b-roll footage, along with organic b-roll and imagery of the exhibit. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).