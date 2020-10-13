Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sails Unfurled exhibit at National Museum of the American Sailor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A short video production showcasing the new exhibit "Sails Unfurled: The Dawn of the U.S. Navy" at the National Museum of the American Sailor. The museum, one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, is located aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. The video includes narrated video from Samantha Belles, their Collection Manager and audio narration from Kimberly Ortega, their Museum Technician. The video includes archived b-roll footage, along with organic b-roll and imagery of the exhibit. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 14:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769310
    VIRIN: 201013-N-TG517-636
    Filename: DOD_108019486
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sails Unfurled exhibit at National Museum of the American Sailor, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Naval History

    National Museum of the American Sailor

    Age of Sail

    TAGS

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    Museum Exhibit
    National Museum of the American Sailor
    Age of Sail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT