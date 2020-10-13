A short video production showcasing the new exhibit "Sails Unfurled: The Dawn of the U.S. Navy" at the National Museum of the American Sailor. The museum, one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, is located aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. The video includes narrated video from Samantha Belles, their Collection Manager and audio narration from Kimberly Ortega, their Museum Technician. The video includes archived b-roll footage, along with organic b-roll and imagery of the exhibit. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 14:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769310
|VIRIN:
|201013-N-TG517-636
|Filename:
|DOD_108019486
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sails Unfurled exhibit at National Museum of the American Sailor, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT