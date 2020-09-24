Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88 ABW CFC Kickoff

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, Col. Michael Phillips, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Commander, and Gregory Leingang, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Director, address the command concerning the importance of the Combined Federal Campaign, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2020. The 88th ABW 2020 CFC runs from October 7 through November 20. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker, Matthew Clouse, and A1C Jack Gardner)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 15:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769308
    VIRIN: 200924-F-RI374-001
    Filename: DOD_108019468
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    This work, 88 ABW CFC Kickoff, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFC

    charity

    88 ABW

    CFC
    charity
    Wright-Patt
    88 ABW

