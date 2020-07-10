Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    913th Airlift Group's Mission Vision Priorities

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    Here is a quick overview of the 913th Airlift Group's updated Mission, Vision and Priorities. Col Christopher Lacouture breaks down the path forward for the 913th Airlift Group as we continue to provide combat-ready Airmen, tactical airlift and agile combat support.

