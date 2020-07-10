913th Airlift Group's Mission Vision Priorities

Here is a quick overview of the 913th Airlift Group's updated Mission, Vision and Priorities. Col Christopher Lacouture breaks down the path forward for the 913th Airlift Group as we continue to provide combat-ready Airmen, tactical airlift and agile combat support.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 14:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769301
|VIRIN:
|201007-F-XD998-906
|Filename:
|DOD_108019431
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
