25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conduct aircraft operations at Port of Beaumont and Jack Brooks Regional Airport at Beaumont, Texas, Sept 28, 2020. Aviation units are responsible for downloading, assembling and transporting aircraft to the staging location prior to onward movement to Fort Polk, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769291
|VIRIN:
|200928-A-ZW807-761
|Filename:
|DOD_108019339
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|BEAUMONT, TX, US
This work, 25TH CAB Aircraft Operations JRTC 2020, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
