    25TH CAB Aircraft Operations JRTC 2020

    BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conduct aircraft operations at Port of Beaumont and Jack Brooks Regional Airport at Beaumont, Texas, Sept 28, 2020. Aviation units are responsible for downloading, assembling and transporting aircraft to the staging location prior to onward movement to Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769291
    VIRIN: 200928-A-ZW807-761
    Filename: DOD_108019339
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BEAUMONT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25TH CAB Aircraft Operations JRTC 2020, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAB

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Port Arthur
    U.S. Army
    7th Transportation Brigade
    U.S. Army-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

