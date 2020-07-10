Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Java Cafe opening to the VMC soon Facebook

    ITALY

    10.07.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Java Café is a facility where the VMC can come and enjoy some wonderful café while maintaining a productive day in a nice relaxing environment. The marketing team allowed the community to have a voice in specific services that’s available for families in the community.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
