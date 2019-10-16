Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAV landing on an UGV

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2019

    Video by T'Jae Ellis 

    Army Research Laboratory

    The CCDC Army Research Laboratory collaborates with the University of Illinois Chicago on research to develop algorithms for small drones that will lead to software to help small UASs autonomously return from military missions to unmanned ground vehicles for recharging. (Courtesy University of Illinois Chicago)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2019
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769281
    VIRIN: 201013-A-FM346-1001
    Filename: DOD_108019269
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAV landing on an UGV, by T'Jae Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army readies charging port for autonomous drone swarms

    Controlled Vocabulary

    United States Army

    TAGS

    Army Research Laboratory
    UAV
    UGV
    University of Illinois Chicago
    future vertical lift
    NGCV
    autonomous landing
    autonomous flight
    future combat

