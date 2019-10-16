UAV landing on an UGV

The CCDC Army Research Laboratory collaborates with the University of Illinois Chicago on research to develop algorithms for small drones that will lead to software to help small UASs autonomously return from military missions to unmanned ground vehicles for recharging. (Courtesy University of Illinois Chicago)
Army readies charging port for autonomous drone swarms
