201013-N-OC394-0001 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Oct. 13, 2020) Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island begins their virtual open house event with an overview video of the base's history in the Pacific Northwest from the early 1940s to the 21st Century. The NAS Whidbey Island Open House is an annual event which showcases departments, tenant commands and personnel who support the Navy's mission on NAS Whidbey Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aranza Valdez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769279
|VIRIN:
|201013-N-OC394-0001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108019236
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAS Whidbey Island Hosts Virtual Open House 2020, by SN Aranza Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
