    NAS Whidbey Island Hosts Virtual Open House 2020

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Seaman Aranza Valdez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    201013-N-OC394-0001 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Oct. 13, 2020) Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island begins their virtual open house event with an overview video of the base's history in the Pacific Northwest from the early 1940s to the 21st Century. The NAS Whidbey Island Open House is an annual event which showcases departments, tenant commands and personnel who support the Navy's mission on NAS Whidbey Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aranza Valdez/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769279
    VIRIN: 201013-N-OC394-0001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108019236
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Whidbey Island Hosts Virtual Open House 2020, by SN Aranza Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

