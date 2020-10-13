NAS Whidbey Island Hosts Virtual Open House 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201013-N-OC394-0001 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Oct. 13, 2020) Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island begins their virtual open house event with an overview video of the base's history in the Pacific Northwest from the early 1940s to the 21st Century. The NAS Whidbey Island Open House is an annual event which showcases departments, tenant commands and personnel who support the Navy's mission on NAS Whidbey Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aranza Valdez/Released)