Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top Army Officials Hold Briefing at Pentagon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy; Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville; and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston hold a briefing with the news media at the Pentagon as part of the 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition, Oct. 13, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 12:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 769275
    Filename: DOD_108019137
    Length: 00:29:47
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Army Officials Hold Briefing at Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Army.mil
    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT