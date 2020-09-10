Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct joint air load training at Hunter Army Airfield

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 3rd Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conduct joint air load training with Airmen from the 3rd and 9th Airlift Squadrons, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Oct. 5-9 at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. This training is vital to ensuring the joint forces are ready to safely and efficiently load equipment onto Air Mobility Command aircraft, ensuring rapid global mobility and combat power projection. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Savannah Roy)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 201009-A-CE555-752
    Filename: DOD_108019044
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct joint air load training at Hunter Army Airfield, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hunter Army Airfield

    FORSCOM
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Aviation
    ROTM
    MarneAir
    FlyArmy

