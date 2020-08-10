Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Barracks’ Battle Color Detachment performs at National Museum of the Marine Corps (B-ROLL)

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The Battle Color Detachment with Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. performs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2020. The performance featured Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769263
    VIRIN: 201008-M-UR048-1001
    Filename: DOD_108019042
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Marine Barracks’ Battle Color Detachment performs at National Museum of the Marine Corps (B-ROLL), by LCpl Tanner Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Marching
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Marines
    Battle Color Detachment
    Ceremonial Drill
    National Museum of the Marine Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    BCD
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW

