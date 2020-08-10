Marine Barracks’ Battle Color Detachment performs at National Museum of the Marine Corps (B-ROLL)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769263" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Battle Color Detachment with Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. performs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2020. The performance featured Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)