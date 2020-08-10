The Battle Color Detachment with Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. performs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2020. The performance featured Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)
This work, Marine Barracks’ Battle Color Detachment performs at National Museum of the Marine Corps (B-ROLL), by LCpl Tanner Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
