    375 AMW CFC Message

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kylie Walker 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col. J. Scot Heathman delivers a shoutout to the 375 AMW about the Combined Federal Campaign.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 11:53
    Category: PSA
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 375 AMW CFC Message, by SSgt Kylie Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Federal Campaign

    TAGS

    CFC
    Scott Air Force Base
    375 AMW

