JRTC 21-01 Vehicle MILES

Soldiers with 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division secure multi integrated laser engagement system equipment to their vehicles during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 11, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)