NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic - Navy 245th Birthday Message

A special message from Capt. Tres Meek, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, in honor of the U.S Navy's 245th birthday. The central theme for this year's celebration is "Victory at Sea." The Navy's birthday is celebrated each year on Oct. 13. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)