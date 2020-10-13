Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic - Navy 245th Birthday Message

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    A special message from Capt. Tres Meek, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, in honor of the U.S Navy's 245th birthday. The central theme for this year's celebration is "Victory at Sea." The Navy's birthday is celebrated each year on Oct. 13. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 08:44
    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic - Navy 245th Birthday Message

    NAVFAC
    BIRTHDAY
    US NAVY

