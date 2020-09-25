Command Sgt. Maj. H. H. George Luedtke, senior enlisted advisor, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), hosts newly promoted Sergeants at the Non Commissioned Officers Induction Ceremony on 25 Sept., 2020 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
The Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) induction ceremony is a traditional rite of passage for newly promoted Sergeants to enter new roles of responsibility and leadership. The ceremony emphasizes the history, tradition and professionalism of the NCO Corps. The induction ceremony also builds on the pride shared by members of the elite corps.
(U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 07:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769236
|VIRIN:
|200925-A-FO554-424
|Filename:
|DOD_108018858
|Length:
|00:35:37
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Non Commissioned Officers Induction Ceremony, by SSG Michael Aranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT