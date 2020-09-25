Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Non Commissioned Officers Induction Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    09.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda 

    304th Sustainment Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. H. H. George Luedtke, senior enlisted advisor, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), hosts newly promoted Sergeants at the Non Commissioned Officers Induction Ceremony on 25 Sept., 2020 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    The Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) induction ceremony is a traditional rite of passage for newly promoted Sergeants to enter new roles of responsibility and leadership. The ceremony emphasizes the history, tradition and professionalism of the NCO Corps. The induction ceremony also builds on the pride shared by members of the elite corps.

    (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 07:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769236
    VIRIN: 200925-A-FO554-424
    Filename: DOD_108018858
    Length: 00:35:37
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non Commissioned Officers Induction Ceremony, by SSG Michael Aranda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Non Commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT