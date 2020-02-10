Hispanic American Heritage Month Observance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769234" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Freddy Trejo, senior enlisted advisor, 304th Sustainment Brigade, recognizes the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the United States Army during Hispanic American Heritage Month on 2 Oct., 2020 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.



The United States Army highlights the contributions of American Soldiers with South American and Central American ancestry each year from 15 Sept. to 15 Oct.. The Hispanic Heritage month observance begins celebrating the anniversaries of Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua all on 15 Sept.. The observance also takes into account Mexican Independence Day, 16 Sept., and Chilean Independence Day, 18 Sept.. Hispanic Americans have shown allegiance and defended our nation through out our country's history. Hispanic Heritage month acknowledges, recognizes, and highlights those contributions made by Hispanic Americans to the United States Military.



(U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda)