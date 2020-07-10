U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria competed in the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Medic Competition at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwhoer Training Area, Grafenwhoer, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, collective team skills, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Denice Lopez)
