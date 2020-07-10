video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria competed in the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Medic Competition at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwhoer Training Area, Grafenwhoer, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, collective team skills, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Denice Lopez)