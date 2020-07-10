Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDDAC Bavaria Best Medic Competition

    GRAFENWHOER, BY, GERMANY

    10.07.2020

    Video by Spc. Denice Lopez 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria competed in the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Medic Competition at the 7th Army Training Command Grafenwhoer Training Area, Grafenwhoer, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, collective team skills, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Denice Lopez)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 03:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769224
    VIRIN: 201007-A-ON752-1001
    Filename: DOD_108018774
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: GRAFENWHOER, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDDAC Bavaria Best Medic Competition, by SPC Denice Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope

    USArmyEurope

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    BestMedicCompetition
    MEDDACBavaria

