Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Humanitarian Efforts: Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.05.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class MANUEL ZAMORA 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Ramstein Air Base Germany have helped move medical supplies during covid-19. A total of 11 missions have been worked and 59,000 lbs of cargo have been moved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.13.2020 03:21
    Category:
    Video ID: 769223
    VIRIN: 201005-F-ZV099-729
    Filename: DOD_108018749
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Efforts: Logistics Readiness Squadron, by A1C MANUEL ZAMORA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Germany

    humanitarian Efforts

    Air Force

    Ramstein

    series

    TAGS

    Germany
    humanitarian Efforts
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT