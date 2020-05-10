Humanitarian Efforts: Logistics Readiness Squadron

The 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Ramstein Air Base Germany have helped move medical supplies during covid-19. A total of 11 missions have been worked and 59,000 lbs of cargo have been moved.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2020 03:21
|Category:
|Video ID:
|769223
|VIRIN:
|201005-F-ZV099-729
|Filename:
|DOD_108018749
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
