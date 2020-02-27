Press event Feb. 27, 2020 at Army Prepositioned Stock - 2 Zutendaal for Defender Europe 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ZUTENDAAL, Belgium -- Lt. Col. Terrance Cleveland, 405th Army Field Support Battalion makes a walk thru at Army Prepositioned Stock - 2 Zutendaal with Nicholas Berliner, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of the United States to the Kingdom of Belgium, Belgium Army representatives and journalists. The event took place during the issuance of materiel from the 405th Army Field Support Battalion to the 504th Composite Supply Company, 553rd Combat Sustainable Support Battalion, from Fort Hood, Texas, who is deploying to Poland in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier, Training Support Center Benelux)