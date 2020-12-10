Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole / Ronchester Santiago Remembrance Oct. 12, 2020

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Kingsville, Texas, VFW Post 2375 and Naval Air Station Kingsville conduct a remembrance service for Kingsville native Mess Management Specialist 3rd Class Ronchester Santiago and his fellow shipmates killed in the Oct. 12, 2000, terrorist attack on the USS Cole (DGG 67).

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 20:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769211
    VIRIN: 201012-O-WO852-906
    Filename: DOD_108018663
    Length: 00:24:38
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole / Ronchester Santiago Remembrance Oct. 12, 2020, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Cole
    Santiago
    Kingsville
    NAS Kingsville
    Remember 67
    DGG 67

