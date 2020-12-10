Kingsville, Texas, VFW Post 2375 and Naval Air Station Kingsville conduct a remembrance service for Kingsville native Mess Management Specialist 3rd Class Ronchester Santiago and his fellow shipmates killed in the Oct. 12, 2000, terrorist attack on the USS Cole (DGG 67).
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 20:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769211
|VIRIN:
|201012-O-WO852-906
|Filename:
|DOD_108018663
|Length:
|00:24:38
|Location:
|KINGSVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Cole / Ronchester Santiago Remembrance Oct. 12, 2020, by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
