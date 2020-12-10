Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony Commemorates 20th Anniversary of USS Cole Bombing

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presides over the 20th anniversary of the USS Cole bombing at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Oct. 12, 2020. The ceremony will honor the 17 crew members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 12:59
    Category: Briefings
