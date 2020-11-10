Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 21-01 Gimlets Mortarmen Drills

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2020

    Video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Mortarmen from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, practice crew drills during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 11, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 11:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769194
    VIRIN: 201011-A-LU759-0001
    Filename: DOD_108018396
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 21-01 Gimlets Mortarmen Drills, by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    Lethality
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

