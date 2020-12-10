The 502nd Operations Support Squadron and the USO worked together to create an opportunity for Airmen in technical training to decompress and relax together during the current pandemic restrictions. Airmen were able to watch a movie on a big screen, play games, or hang out together during their time there. The event will occur every Friday until otherwise directed.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 09:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769188
|VIRIN:
|201012-F-GY993-616
|Filename:
|DOD_108018312
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A night at the movies: 502OSS partners with USO for Airmen, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT