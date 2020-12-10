A night at the movies: 502OSS partners with USO for Airmen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769188" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 502nd Operations Support Squadron and the USO worked together to create an opportunity for Airmen in technical training to decompress and relax together during the current pandemic restrictions. Airmen were able to watch a movie on a big screen, play games, or hang out together during their time there. The event will occur every Friday until otherwise directed.