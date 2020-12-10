Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A night at the movies: 502OSS partners with USO for Airmen

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 502nd Operations Support Squadron and the USO worked together to create an opportunity for Airmen in technical training to decompress and relax together during the current pandemic restrictions. Airmen were able to watch a movie on a big screen, play games, or hang out together during their time there. The event will occur every Friday until otherwise directed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 09:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769188
    VIRIN: 201012-F-GY993-616
    Filename: DOD_108018312
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A night at the movies: 502OSS partners with USO for Airmen, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    37th Training Wing
    resiliency
    United States Air Force
    partnership
    USAF
    movie night
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    502nd Air Base Wing
    Gateway to the Air Force
    37TRW
    502ABW
    JBSA-Kelly Field
    COVID-19
    502nd Operations Support Squadron
    502OSS
    343rd Security Forces Squadron
    343SFS

