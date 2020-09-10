U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa commercial facility Friday seized more than 3,100 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills and heroin as part of the second largest methamphetamine bust along the southwest border in the history of the agency, based on information developed by DEA, working jointly with HSI.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 09:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769187
|VIRIN:
|201009-H-DO456-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108018310
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Second Largest Border Meth Bust in History, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
