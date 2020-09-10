Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Largest Border Meth Bust in History

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa commercial facility Friday seized more than 3,100 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills and heroin as part of the second largest methamphetamine bust along the southwest border in the history of the agency, based on information developed by DEA, working jointly with HSI.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769187
    VIRIN: 201009-H-DO456-0003
    Filename: DOD_108018310
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
